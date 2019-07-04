* × Change Settings

Kasablanka

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th July 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2019-January 2020
Contains moderate violence, threat and language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Directed by:

Peter Mimi

Written by:

Hisham Hilal

Starring:

Amir Karara, Amr Abdulgalil, Eyad Nassar, Halit Ergenç, Ghadah Adel and Ahmed Dash

Genres:

Action, Thriller

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the context of the excitement and suspense, the film revolves around three friends (Omar al-Murr, Orabi and Rashid) who form a gang to rob the ships. They are charged with a dangerous mission against the mafia men, who steal a large diamond shipment. But Orabi Decides to carry out the operation for his personal account, and runs away to Morocco, and start settling accounts and fierce battles.

Kasablanka Cast

