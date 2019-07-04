Kasablanka

In the context of the excitement and suspense, the film revolves around three friends (Omar al-Murr, Orabi and Rashid) who form a gang to rob the ships. They are charged with a dangerous mission against the mafia men, who steal a large diamond shipment. But Orabi Decides to carry out the operation for his personal account, and runs away to Morocco, and start settling accounts and fierce battles.
