One Day: Justice Delivered

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th July 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2019-January 2020
?
new One Day: Justice Delivered poster
Contains strong threat, violence and injury detail. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 6 cinemas on Friday 5th July 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 11th July 2019.

Directed by:

Ashok Nanda

Written by:

Alaukik Rahi

Produced by:

Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha, Ketan Patel and Swati Singh

Starring:

Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra, Esha Gupta, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma and Murli Sharma

Genres:

Action, Crime, Thriller

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

2 hours 1 minute (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Justice Om Prakash Tyagi is well known for his fair judgement. He is also famous for his soft, polite nature. In spite of this, he knows that he has not delivered fair judgement for certain cases because of manipulation done with witness and documents presented in the court of law. Due to one of such cases he was even slapped outside the court by a Female. This incident stole the peace of his mind and sleep at night. Since then it is in his mind that one day he will bring them to justice by hook or crook even now after he retires.

Reviews

One Day: Justice Delivered Cast

