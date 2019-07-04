One Day: Justice Delivered

Movie Synopsis:

Justice Om Prakash Tyagi is well known for his fair judgement. He is also famous for his soft, polite nature. In spite of this, he knows that he has not delivered fair judgement for certain cases because of manipulation done with witness and documents presented in the court of law. Due to one of such cases he was even slapped outside the court by a Female. This incident stole the peace of his mind and sleep at night. Since then it is in his mind that one day he will bring them to justice by hook or crook even now after he retires.