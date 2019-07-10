Following DJ Jigüe to his hometown of Santiago de Cuba as he reconnects with his roots in search of inspiration for new sounds. He finds Afrobeats has helped create a new genre called Bakosó, which itself is beautiful proof that the exchange between Cuba and Africa did not end with the Transatlantic slave trade. Through stunning visuals and a score created by the founders of the genre, the film shows the technology, culture and landscape that shape this African-Caribbean fusion.
Bakosó: AfroBeats of Cuba
Bakosó: AfroBeats of Cuba
Bakosó: AfroBeats of Cuba
Bakosó: AfroBeats of Cuba
Bakosó: AfroBeats of Cuba
