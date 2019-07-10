* × Change Settings

Bakosó: AfroBeats of Cuba The Joy of Afrobeats

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 11th July 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2019-January 2020
?
new Bakosó: AfroBeats of Cuba poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Thursday 11th July 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Eli Jacobs-Fantauzzi

Starring:

Ozkaro Delgado, Maykel El Padrino, El Inka, Kiki Pro, Isnay Rodriguez and DJ Jigüe

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Following DJ Jigüe to his hometown of Santiago de Cuba as he reconnects with his roots in search of inspiration for new sounds. He finds Afrobeats has helped create a new genre called Bakosó, which itself is beautiful proof that the exchange between Cuba and Africa did not end with the Transatlantic slave trade. Through stunning visuals and a score created by the founders of the genre, the film shows the technology, culture and landscape that shape this African-Caribbean fusion.

Reviews

Bakosó: AfroBeats of Cuba Cast

