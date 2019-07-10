* × Change Settings

Gurkha

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th July 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2019-January 2020
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Sam Anton

Written by:

Sam Anton

Produced by:

Sam Anton

Starring:

Yogi Babu, Anandraj, Livingston, Raj Bharath and Elyssa Erhardt

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 23 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Gurkha Cast

Yogi Babu

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Anandraj

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Livingston

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Raj Bharath

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Elyssa Erhardt

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

