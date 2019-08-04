* × Change Settings

Astro Kid Terra Willy: Planète inconnue

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 23rd August 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2019-February 2020
?
Astro Kid poster
Contains mild threat and rude humour. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 12 cinemas on Saturday 24th August 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 29th September 2019.

Directed by:

Eric Tosti

Written by:

David Alaux, Eric Tosti and Jean-François Tosti

Produced by:

Jean-François Tosti

Starring:

Timothé Vom Dorp, Edouard Baer, Marie-Eugénie Maréchal, Guillaume Lebon, Barbara Tissier and Jason Anthony

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Following the destruction of their ship, the young Willy is separated from his parents with whom he traveled in space. His spare capsule lands on a wild and unexplored planet. With the help of Buck, a survival robot, he will have to hold until the arrival of a rescue mission.

Astro Kid Cast

Timothé Vom Dorp

Timothé Vom Dorp headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Astro Kid

Edouard Baer

Edouard Baer headshot

Date of Birth:

1 December 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Astro KidPolina i tayemnyzia kinostudiyi

Marie-Eugénie Maréchal

Marie-Eugénie Maréchal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Astro Kid

Guillaume Lebon

Guillaume Lebon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Astro Kid

Barbara Tissier

Barbara Tissier headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Astro Kid

Jason Anthony

Jason Anthony headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Astro Kid

Recommendations

