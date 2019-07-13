* × Change Settings

A Gentle Woman Une femme douce

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 2nd August 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2019-January 2020
A Gentle Woman poster
Current Status:re-release

Directed by:

Robert Bresson

Written by:

Fyodor Dostoevsky and Robert Bresson

Produced by:

Mag Bodard

Starring:

Dominique Sanda, Guy Frangin, Jeanne Lobre, Claude Ollier, Jacques Kébadian and Gilles Sandier

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A young woman kills herself, leaving no explanation to her grief-stricken pawnbroker husband. We learn in flashback about how they met, married, and how she failed to adapt her lifestyle to his. Disgusted with his attempts to dominate her, she considered murdering him, but found herself unable to do it.

Reviews

A Gentle Woman Cast

Recommendations

