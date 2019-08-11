* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Ruben Brandt, Collector

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 28th August 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2019-February 2020
?
Ruben Brandt, Collector poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 28th August 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Milorad Krstic

Written by:

Milorad Krstic and Radmila Roczkov

Produced by:

Milorad Krstic, Janos Kurdy-Feher, Péter Miskolczi, Hermina Roczkov and Radmila Roczkov

Starring:

Iván Kamarás, Gabriella Hámori, Zalán Makranczi, Csaba Márton, Paul Bellantoni and Matt Devere

Genres:

Action, Animation, Crime, Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A psychotherapist suffers violent nightmares inspired by legendary works of art. Four of his patients, expert thieves, offer to steal the works, since he believes that once he owns them, the nightmares will disappear. He becomes a wanted criminal known as "The Collector". Who will dare to catch him and his gang?

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Ruben Brandt, Collector is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Ruben Brandt, Collector.

Ruben Brandt, Collector Cast

Iván Kamarás

Iván Kamarás headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ruben Brandt, Collector

Gabriella Hámori

Gabriella Hámori headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ruben Brandt, Collector

Zalán Makranczi

Zalán Makranczi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ruben Brandt, Collector

Csaba Márton

Csaba Márton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ruben Brandt, Collector

Paul Bellantoni

Paul Bellantoni headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ruben Brandt, Collector

Matt Devere

Matt Devere headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ruben Brandt, Collector

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:35 11th August 2019