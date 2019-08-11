A psychotherapist suffers violent nightmares inspired by legendary works of art. Four of his patients, expert thieves, offer to steal the works, since he believes that once he owns them, the nightmares will disappear. He becomes a wanted criminal known as "The Collector". Who will dare to catch him and his gang?
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Ruben Brandt, Collector
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Ruben Brandt, Collector
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Ruben Brandt, Collector
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Ruben Brandt, Collector
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Ruben Brandt, Collector
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Ruben Brandt, Collector