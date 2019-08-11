* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

IRIS: A Space Opera by Justice

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 30th August 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2019-February 2020
?
IRIS: A Space Opera by Justice poster
Contains brief moderate violence. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 19 cinemas on Friday 30th August 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

André Chemetoff

Genre:

Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A 60 minute film of Justice's 2017-2018 live show, recorded in an empty and invisible space without an audience, focusing exclusively on the impressive production and music. The show has been seen by millions of people around the world. It revolves around a floating structure comprised of 13 independent moving frames, each one featuring 4 rotating panels of LEDs, mirrors and traditional warm lights which offer infinite combinations. The structure is in constant evolution over the duration of the show and proposes several new visual landscapes on every track performed. The footage is captured with the precision and patience of a rigorous documentary about the cosmos.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when IRIS: A Space Opera by Justice is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on IRIS: A Space Opera by Justice.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:35 11th August 2019