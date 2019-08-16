* × Change Settings

Polityka

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th September 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2019-March 2020
?
Polityka poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 140 cinemas on Thursday 5th September 2019 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 139 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Patryk Vega

Written by:

Patryk Vega

Produced by:

Patryk Vega

Starring:

Iwona Bielska, Marcin Bosak, Janusz Chabior, Andrzej Grabowski, Wojciech Kalinowski and Ewa Kasprzyk

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

2 hours 15 minutes (approx.)
Polityka Cast

Iwona Bielska

Iwona Bielska headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Polityka

Marcin Bosak

Marcin Bosak headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Polityka

Janusz Chabior

Janusz Chabior headshot

Date of Birth:

17 February 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Polityka

Andrzej Grabowski

Andrzej Grabowski headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0¾" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Polityka

Wojciech Kalinowski

Wojciech Kalinowski headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Polityka

Ewa Kasprzyk

Ewa Kasprzyk headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Polityka

