From a young age, Jill has acted as the responsible adult in her small family. She cares for her loving but mentally unstable mother and her younger brother. The news that their estranged father will be visiting on Jill's birthday gives the children much needed hope. When the family is struck by tragedy, Jill keeps it a secret.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Phoenix
26 September 1973
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Phoenix
12 September 1978
Unknown
Unknown
Phoenix
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Phoenix
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Phoenix
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Phoenix