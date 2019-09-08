* × Change Settings

Phoenix Føniks

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th September 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2019-March 2020
?
Phoenix poster
Contains disturbing scenes and suicide references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 3 cinemas on Friday 13th September 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 26th September 2019.

Directed by:

Camilla Strøm Henriksen

Written by:

Camilla Strøm Henriksen

Produced by:

Annika Hellström and Gudny Hummelvoll

Starring:

Ylva Bjørkaas Thedin, Maria Bonnevie, Sverrir Gudnason, Casper Falck-Løvås, Kjersti Sandal and Renate Reinsve

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Norwegian

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

From a young age, Jill has acted as the responsible adult in her small family. She cares for her loving but mentally unstable mother and her younger brother. The news that their estranged father will be visiting on Jill's birthday gives the children much needed hope. When the family is struck by tragedy, Jill keeps it a secret.

Reviews

Phoenix Cast

Ylva Bjørkaas Thedin

Ylva Bjørkaas Thedin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Phoenix

Maria Bonnevie

Maria Bonnevie headshot

Date of Birth:

26 September 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Phoenix

Sverrir Gudnason

Sverrir Gudnason headshot

Date of Birth:

12 September 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Phoenix

Casper Falck-Løvås

Casper Falck-Løvås headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Phoenix

Kjersti Sandal

Kjersti Sandal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Phoenix

Renate Reinsve

Renate Reinsve headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Phoenix

Last update was at 13:23 8th September 2019