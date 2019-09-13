* × Change Settings

Roger Waters: Us + Them

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 2nd October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2020
Roger Waters: Us + Them poster
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 302 cinemas on Wednesday 2nd October 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 13th October 2019.

Official Site:

rogerwaters.com

Directed by:

Sean Evans and Roger Waters

Produced by:

Roger Waters and Clare Spencer

Starring:

Roger Waters, Dave Kilminster, Jess Wolfe, Joey Waronker, Holly Laessig and Jon Carin

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Roger Waters, co-founder, creative force and songwriter behind Pink Floyd, presents his highly anticipated film, Us + Them, featuring state-of- the-art visual production and breath-taking sound in this unmissable cinema event. Filmed in Amsterdam on the European leg of his 2017 - 2018 Us + Them tour which saw Waters perform to over two million people worldwide, the film features songs from his legendary Pink Floyd albums (The Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, Animals, Wish You Were Here) and from his last album, Is This The Life We Really Want? Waters collaborates once more with Sean Evans, visionary director of the highly acclaimed movie, Roger Waters The Wall, to deliver this creatively pioneering film that inspires with its powerful music and message of human rights, liberty and love.

Reviews

Roger Waters: Us + Them Cast

