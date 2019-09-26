* × Change Settings

Lootcase

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 11th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
?
Lootcase poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Rajesh Krishnan

Starring:

Aakash Dabhade, Kunal Khemu, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey and Gajraj Rao

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

Lootcase Cast

Aakash Dabhade

Aakash Dabhade headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lootcase

Kunal Khemu

Kunal Khemu headshot

Date of Birth:

25 May 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¼" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lootcase

Rasika Dugal

Rasika Dugal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lootcase

Vijay Raaz

Vijay Raaz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dream GirlLootcase

Ranvir Shorey

Ranvir Shorey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lootcase

Gajraj Rao

Gajraj Rao headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lootcase

