Superstar

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 7th August 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2019-February 2020
Directed by:

Mohammed Ehteshamuddin

Written by:

Azaan Sami Khan

Produced by:

Momina Duraid

Starring:

Hania Aamir, Asma Abbas, Bilal Ashraf, Nadeem Baig, Fahim Burney and Osman Khalid Butt

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

Urdu

Runtime:

2 hours 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Noor and Sameer, are two individuals looking for the true meaning of what a Superstar is. Whilst Noor dreams of making it big in the film industry, Sameer, as celebrity status due to his father and stardom is handed to him on a silver platter. Noor and Sameer eventually cross paths and start on a journey full of struggle and sacrifice but will they find out the true meaning of the word Superstar?

Hania Aamir

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Superstar

Asma Abbas

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Superstar

Bilal Ashraf

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Superstar

Nadeem Baig

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

AzaadiSuperstarParey Hut Love

Fahim Burney

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Superstar

Osman Khalid Butt

Date of Birth:

9 February 1986

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Superstar

