Ode To the Goose Joh-eun-nal

London Korean Film Festival Release Date

Monday 19th August 2019
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Lu Zhang

Written by:

Lu Zhang

Starring:

Hae-il Park, So-Ri Moon, Jin-young Jung, So-dam Park, Jeong-an Chae and Ye-ri Han

Genres:

Drama, History, Mystery, Romance

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

2 hours 2 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Yoon-yeong has been harboring feelings for Song-hyeon, a friend's wife. When he finds out that she is divorced, Yoon-yeong and Song-hyeon take a trip to Gunsan on a whim. They find lodging at an inn where the middle-aged owner lives with his autistic daughter who does not leave her room. The four become star-crossed lovers in the city of Gunsan.

Reviews

Ode To the Goose Cast

Hae-il Park

Hae-il Park headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

So-Ri Moon

So-Ri Moon headshot

Date of Birth:

2 July 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Jin-young Jung

Jin-young Jung headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

So-dam Park

So-dam Park headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Jeong-an Chae

Jeong-an Chae headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Ye-ri Han

Ye-ri Han headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

