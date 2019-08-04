* × Change Settings

Mia and the White Lion Mia et le lion blanc

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 24th August 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2019-February 2020
?
new Mia and the White Lion poster
Contains moderate bad language and bloody injury detail. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Saturday 24th August 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 7th September 2019.

Directed by:

Gilles de Maistre

Written by:

Prune de Maistre, William Davies, Gilles de Maistre and Jean-Paul Husson

Produced by:

Reinhard Brundig, Gilles de Maistre, Jacques Perrin, Meryl Schutte, Stéphane Simon, Rudi Van As and David Wicht

Starring:

Daniah De Villiers, Mélanie Laurent, Langley Kirkwood, Ryan Mac Lennan, Thor and Lionel Newton

Genres:

Adventure, Drama, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Mia is 11 years old when she develops an extraordinary relationship with Charlie, a young white lion born in Mia's parents farm, in South Africa. During three years, they will grow up together and live a beautiful friendship. When Mia reaches the age of 14 and that Charlie has become a magnificent adult lion, she discovers the unbearable truth: her father has decided to sell the lion to trophy hunters. Desperate, Mia has no other choice than to escape with Charlie in order to rescue him.

Reviews

Mia and the White Lion Cast

Daniah De Villiers

Daniah De Villiers headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mia and the White Lion

Mélanie Laurent

Mélanie Laurent headshot

Date of Birth:

21 February 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mia and the White Lion

Langley Kirkwood

Langley Kirkwood headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mia and the White Lion

Ryan Mac Lennan

Ryan Mac Lennan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mia and the White Lion

Thor

Thor headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mia and the White Lion

Lionel Newton

Lionel Newton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mia and the White Lion

Last update was at 06:56 4th August 2019