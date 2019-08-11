Spirou and Fantasio have to team up when Count Pacôme de Champignac is kidnapped by the men of Zorglub.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Spirou and Fantasio's Big Adventures
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Asterix: The Secret of the Magic PotionSpirou and Fantasio's Big Adventures
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Spirou and Fantasio's Big Adventures
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Asterix: The Secret of the Magic PotionSpirou and Fantasio's Big Adventures
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Spirou and Fantasio's Big Adventures
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Spirou and Fantasio's Big Adventures