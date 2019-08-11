* × Change Settings

Spirou and Fantasio's Big Adventures Les aventures de Spirou et Fantasio

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 1st September 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2019-February 2020
?
new Spirou and Fantasio's Big Adventures poster
Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 1st September 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Alexandre Coffre

Written by:

Juliette Sales, Fabien Suarez, Alexandre Coffre, André Franquin, Jijé and Rob-Vel

Produced by:

Bénédicte Bellocq, Olivier Delbosc, Souad Lamriki and Marc Missonnier

Starring:

Thomas Solivérès, Alex Lutz, Géraldine Nakache, Christian Clavier, Ramzy Bedia and Vincent Desagnat

Genres:

Adventure, Comedy

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Spirou and Fantasio have to team up when Count Pacôme de Champignac is kidnapped by the men of Zorglub.

Reviews

Spirou and Fantasio's Big Adventures Cast

Thomas Solivérès

Thomas Solivérès headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spirou and Fantasio's Big Adventures

Alex Lutz

Alex Lutz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Asterix: The Secret of the Magic PotionSpirou and Fantasio's Big Adventures

Géraldine Nakache

Géraldine Nakache headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spirou and Fantasio's Big Adventures

Christian Clavier

Christian Clavier headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Asterix: The Secret of the Magic PotionSpirou and Fantasio's Big Adventures

Ramzy Bedia

Ramzy Bedia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spirou and Fantasio's Big Adventures

Vincent Desagnat

Vincent Desagnat headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spirou and Fantasio's Big Adventures

