Rapid Response

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th September 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2019-March 2020
Rapid Response poster
Contains moderate injury detail and footage of motor racing crashes. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Roger Hinze and Michael William Miles

Starring:

Stephen Olvey, Terry Trammell, Mario Andretti, Bobby Unser, Helio Castroneves and Rick Mears

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 1966 Medical student and racing fan Stephen Olvey gets the opportunity of a lifetime when he is asked to volunteer at the Indianapolis 500 on their medical team. What started as fun insider view of a sport he loved quickly devolves before his eyes as he sees the level of medical support given to the drivers, whom he has befriended, is terrifyingly non-existent. After feeling helpless at the scene of what turns out to be a fatal accident. Dr. Olvey sets off on a mission to build a team to apply science to transform motorsports from the most fatal form of sport to one of the safest. Over the next 30 years they succeed and the science that they develop influences modern trauma medicine and the passenger cars we drive today. This is the story of the most fatal era in Motorsports and the Indy 500 doctors who pioneered safety and helped the drivers to cheat death.

Reviews

