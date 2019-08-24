* × Change Settings

A Million Happy Nows

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 11th September 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2019-March 2020
A Million Happy Nows poster
Contains infrequent strong language and brief drug misuse. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Albert Alarr

Written by:

Marisa Calin

Produced by:

Crystal Chappell, Christa Morris and Hillary B. Smith

Starring:

Dan Gauthier, Dendrie Taylor, Robert Gant, Susan Seaforth Hayes, Crystal Chappell and Jessica Leccia

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Veteran actress Lainey Allen is tired of being sidelined for younger talent on the soap she has starred in for twenty years. Coupled with finding it harder to retain her lines, she decides not to renew her contract, and she and her publicist and partner, Eva Morales, move to a beach house overlooking the ocean on the Central California coast. The move highlights some small changes in Lainey's personality - mild depression that Eva puts down to leaving the show. But when Lainey starts to forget more than can be attributed to stress, Eva insists on a visit to the doctor. A Million Happy Nows chronicles Lainey and Eva's changing relationship as they struggle to deal with the diagnosis of Lainey's Early Onset Alzheimer's, the prospect of an indomitable woman's future of dependence and her single support system - the woman who was once in awe of her, became everything to her, and will now look after her.

Reviews

A Million Happy Nows Cast

Last update was at 11:16 24th August 2019