Movie Synopsis:

Veteran actress Lainey Allen is tired of being sidelined for younger talent on the soap she has starred in for twenty years. Coupled with finding it harder to retain her lines, she decides not to renew her contract, and she and her publicist and partner, Eva Morales, move to a beach house overlooking the ocean on the Central California coast. The move highlights some small changes in Lainey's personality - mild depression that Eva puts down to leaving the show. But when Lainey starts to forget more than can be attributed to stress, Eva insists on a visit to the doctor. A Million Happy Nows chronicles Lainey and Eva's changing relationship as they struggle to deal with the diagnosis of Lainey's Early Onset Alzheimer's, the prospect of an indomitable woman's future of dependence and her single support system - the woman who was once in awe of her, became everything to her, and will now look after her.