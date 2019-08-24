* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Gentle Indifference of the World Laskovoe bezrazlichie mira

Aperture: Asia & Pacific Film Festival Release Date

Monday 9th September 2019
The Gentle Indifference of the World poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Aperture: Asia & Pacific Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Adilkhan Yerzhanov

Written by:

Roelof Jan Minneboo and Adilkhan Yerzhanov

Produced by:

Serik Abishev, Guillaume de Seille and Olga Khlasheva

Starring:

Sultan Abzalov, Tulemis Alishev, Dinara Baktybaeva, Kulzhamilya Belzhanova, Kuandyk Dyussembaev and Yerken Gubashev

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Kazakh

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After her father's untimely death, Saltanat is forced to trade her idyllic countryside life for the cruel city. She has to find money to pay off the large family debt that her father left behind, in order to save her mother from jail. Friends since their village childhood, her loyal, but penniless admirer Kuandyk follows her just to make sure his sweetheart is safe. Saltanat's uncle introduces her to a possible groom, who promises to pay off her family's debts. But Saltanat's hopes are dashed, when she discovers that the men in this city don't keep their word. When Kuandyk tries to help Saltanat get the money through other ways, he ends up finding himself in more trouble than he bargained for. Although life keeps dealing them bad hands, Saltanat and Kuandyk never give up, no matter what the odds.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Gentle Indifference of the World.

The Gentle Indifference of the World Cast

Sultan Abzalov

Sultan Abzalov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Gentle Indifference of the World

Tulemis Alishev

Tulemis Alishev headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Gentle Indifference of the World

Dinara Baktybaeva

Dinara Baktybaeva headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Gentle Indifference of the World

Kulzhamilya Belzhanova

Kulzhamilya Belzhanova headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Gentle Indifference of the World

Kuandyk Dyussembaev

Kuandyk Dyussembaev headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Gentle Indifference of the World

Yerken Gubashev

Yerken Gubashev headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Gentle Indifference of the World

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 11:16 24th August 2019