Movie Synopsis:

Eye on the Ball is a story about a group of Malaysian blind footballers who set their sights on becoming professional players. The film follows the lives of four individuals from diverse backgrounds: Asri, Kenchot and Rollen vying for a spot in the national team and their passionate coach, Sunny who are united in a common goal - to defend their championship title at the 2017 ASEAN Para Games and qualify for the World Blind Football Championships. Playing football is their shot at better life. Will they see their dreams to compete in the international arena come true.