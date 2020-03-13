* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Best Before Death

7.2 / 14 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th March 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2020
?
Best Before Death poster
Contains infrequent strong language and moderate sex references. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Paul Duane

Produced by:

Paul Duane, Robert Gordon, Finlay Pretsell and Andrew Starke

Starring:

Tam Dean Burn, Avijit Halder, Bill Drummond, Charlie Sellers and Tracy Moberly

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

23 years ago, Bill Drummond ceased activities as part of the enormously successful pop group The KLF. Since 2014 he's been on a World Tour, travelling around the world with his show - The 25 Paintings - visiting a different city each year. In December 2016 he based himself in Kolkata, while in the Spring of 2018 he was in Lexington, North Carolina. In each place he carries out his regular work, setting up a shoeshine stand in the street, building a bed in order to give it away, walk across the longest bridge he can find at dawn banging his parade drum, start knitting circles with whoever wants to join him, baking cakes and offering them to people whose houses sit on a circle he's drawn on a map of the city. He's not rich and he's deliberately designed his actions so they can't be monetized. He's mostly been ignored by the art world. So what is he doing it all for? Director Paul Duane shadowed Bill Drummond for three years before starting this film in order to achieve some level of.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Best Before Death is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Best Before Death.

Best Before Death Cast

Tam Dean Burn

Tam Dean Burn headshot

Date of Birth:

1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Best Before Death

Avijit Halder

Avijit Halder headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Best Before Death

Bill Drummond

Bill Drummond headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Best Before Death

Charlie Sellers

Charlie Sellers headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Best Before Death

Tracy Moberly

Tracy Moberly headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Best Before Death

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:34 13th March 2020