Best Before Death

Movie Synopsis:

23 years ago, Bill Drummond ceased activities as part of the enormously successful pop group The KLF. Since 2014 he's been on a World Tour, travelling around the world with his show - The 25 Paintings - visiting a different city each year. In December 2016 he based himself in Kolkata, while in the Spring of 2018 he was in Lexington, North Carolina. In each place he carries out his regular work, setting up a shoeshine stand in the street, building a bed in order to give it away, walk across the longest bridge he can find at dawn banging his parade drum, start knitting circles with whoever wants to join him, baking cakes and offering them to people whose houses sit on a circle he's drawn on a map of the city. He's not rich and he's deliberately designed his actions so they can't be monetized. He's mostly been ignored by the art world. So what is he doing it all for? Director Paul Duane shadowed Bill Drummond for three years before starting this film in order to achieve some level of.