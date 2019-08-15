Stones Have Laws

Movie Synopsis:

The Maroon community in Suriname wonder whether they should put their trust in the European filmmakers who have come to film them...



Village elders, young men and women talk about how they live with the forest, and spirits of the natural world; a way of life in which non-human persons such as stones and rivers co-govern.



Their ancestors battled against the Dutch colonists who forced them into slavery, and they recall a dramatic escape and victory.



Re-enactments along the river and around the campfire bring their experiences to life with imaginative and unique storytelling force; while desolate landscapes show the damage caused by the arrival of multinationals.