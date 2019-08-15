* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Stones Have Laws

DocHouse Release Date

Saturday 17th August 2019
new Stones Have Laws poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At DocHouse. Show listing.

Directed by:

Lonnie van Brummelen and Siebren de Haan

Written by:

Lonnie van Brummelen and Siebren de Haan

Produced by:

Lonnie van Brummelen, Siebren de Haan, Kerstin Winking, Darek Szendel and Marc Thelosen

Language:

Dutch

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Maroon community in Suriname wonder whether they should put their trust in the European filmmakers who have come to film them...

Village elders, young men and women talk about how they live with the forest, and spirits of the natural world; a way of life in which non-human persons such as stones and rivers co-govern.

Their ancestors battled against the Dutch colonists who forced them into slavery, and they recall a dramatic escape and victory.

Re-enactments along the river and around the campfire bring their experiences to life with imaginative and unique storytelling force; while desolate landscapes show the damage caused by the arrival of multinationals.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Stones Have Laws.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:53 15th August 2019