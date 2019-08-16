* × Change Settings

The Run

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th September 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2019-March 2020
?
Directed by:

Anupam Sharma

Written by:

Anupam Sharma

Produced by:

Deepti Sachdeva and Anupam Sharma

Starring:

Kevin Nguyen, Joseph Grace, Tania Farmer, Pat Farmer and Katie Walsh

Genres:

Adventure, Documentary, Sport

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Run is a feature length film on Australian Pat Farmer's test of human spirit amidst behind the scenes drama as he runs the length of India 85 kilometers a day for 64 days with the backdrop of colourful, enchanting, challenging, organized chaos of India, which will saturate your senses. The film will provide a nail biting, humorous, visually enchanting, dramatic, inspiring journey through a diverse and visually stunning India which will saturate your senses. This film is a journey where the destination really does not matter.

