Hitsville: The Making of Motown

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 4th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
Hitsville: The Making of Motown poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Advanced screenings in 227 cinemas on Monday 30th September 2019 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 1 cinema - view the list.

Directed by:

Benjamin Turner and Gabe Turner

Produced by:

Heather Greenwood, Leo Pearlman and Pip Sansom

Starring:

Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson, Miller London, John Legend, Jamie Foxx and Robin Terry

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Documentary film that focuses on the period beginning with the birth of Motown in Detroit in 1958 until its relocation to Los Angeles in the early 1970s. The film tracks the unique system that Gordy assembled that enabled Motown to become the most successful record label of all time. The creation and initial success of Motown was achieved during a period of significant racial tensions in America and amid the burgeoning civil rights movement.

Reviews

Hitsville: The Making of Motown Cast

Berry Gordy

Berry Gordy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hitsville: The Making of Motown

Smokey Robinson

Smokey Robinson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hitsville: The Making of Motown

Miller London

Miller London headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hitsville: The Making of Motown

John Legend

John Legend headshot

Date of Birth:

28 December 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hitsville: The Making of Motown

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx headshot

Date of Birth:

13 December 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

SoulHitsville: The Making of Motown

Robin Terry

Robin Terry headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hitsville: The Making of Motown

