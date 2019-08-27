Father to Son

Van Pao-Te, who is now 60 years old, finds himself suffering from a serious illness, instead of getting treatment, he decides to go to Japan to look for his father who abandoned him 50 years ago with the accompany of his son. At the same time, a young man from Hong Kong who is somehow related to Van Pao-Te's past comes to Taiwan. Two unknown journeys of self-reconciliation begin.
