Father to Son Van Pao-Te

Taiwan Film Festival Release Date

Friday 13th September 2019
Directed by:

Ya-chuan Hsiao

Written by:

Ya-chuan Hsiao

Produced by:

Jui-Lan Hsiao

Starring:

Chung-Kun Huang, Aria Wang, Meng-Po Fu, Kaiser Chuang, Jag Huang and Samuel Ku

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Van Pao-Te, who is now 60 years old, finds himself suffering from a serious illness, instead of getting treatment, he decides to go to Japan to look for his father who abandoned him 50 years ago with the accompany of his son. At the same time, a young man from Hong Kong who is somehow related to Van Pao-Te's past comes to Taiwan. Two unknown journeys of self-reconciliation begin.

Father to Son Cast

