Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;Surrection Code Geass: Fukkatsu No Lelouch

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 14th September 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2019-March 2020
?
new Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;Surrection poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Gorô Taniguchi

Written by:

J. Michael Tatum and Ichirô Ôkouchi

Starring:

Jun Fukuyama, Yukana Nogami, Takahiro Sakurai, Ayumu Murase, Nobunaga Shimazaki and Wataru Takagi

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Animation, Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It is the second year of the Kowa Period. The world has unified around the reorganize United Federation of Nations, and has enjoyed days of continuing peace, but now, that peace suddenly comes to an end. Suzaku, while travelling as the masked man "Zero" accompanying Nunnally on her visit to the refugee camp, is defeated by a mysterious Knightmare Frame, and the two of them are taken away. Following secret orders from Schneizel, Kallen, Lloyd and Sayoko infiltrate Zilkistan, the Land of Warriors, where they are attacked by a mysterious Geass user. There in Zilkhstan is a person named CC., known to the assailants as the "former master". In the indomitable kingdom which once conquered even the great army of the Holy Britannian Empire, what do the people desire? Hope, or despair? The people of Zilkhstan Palace certainly know of Geass. What are they, and C.C., planning.

Last update was at 07:30 27th August 2019