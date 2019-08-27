* × Change Settings

Our Youth in Taiwan

Taiwan Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 15th September 2019
new Our Youth in Taiwan poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Our Youth in Taiwan is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Yue Fu

Produced by:

Yue Fu

Starring:

Boyi Cai and Wei-Ting Chen

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

1 hour 58 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A star of the Taiwanese student movement, a celebrity Chinese student who loves Taiwan, and a Taiwanese documentary filmmaker passionate about politics. Each of them shared dreams of rebellion and building a better country. In the wake of the biggest social movement in Taiwan in recent years, they reflect on how close they came to realising their goals, how they were let down, and whether it is still possible to continue fighting for ideals.

Reviews

Our Youth in Taiwan Cast

Boyi Cai

Boyi Cai headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Our Youth in Taiwan

Wei-Ting Chen

Wei-Ting Chen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Our Youth in Taiwan

Last update was at 07:30 27th August 2019