Ayka

Aperture: Asia & Pacific Film Festival Release Date

Monday 16th September 2019
Directed by:

Sergei Dvortsevoy

Written by:

Sergei Dvortsevoy and Gennadiy Ostrovskiy

Produced by:

Sergei Dvortsevoy, Martin Hampel, Thanassis Karathanos, Michel Merkt, Gulnara Sarsenova, Anna Wydra and Li Zhu

Starring:

Samal Yeslyamova, Zhipara Abdilaeva, Sergey Mazur, David Alaverdyan, Andrey Kolyadov and Slava Agashkin

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A poor woman without a job struggles to raise her child.

