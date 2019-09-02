* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Dear Ex

Taiwan Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 17th September 2019
new Dear Ex poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Taiwan Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Chih-Yen Hsu and Mag Hsu

Written by:

Mag Hsu and Shih-yuan Lu

Produced by:

Shih-yuan Lu and Maggie Pan

Starring:

Roy Chiu, Ying-Xuan Hsieh, Spark Chen, Joseph Huang, Fang Wan and Ai-Lun Kao

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Romance

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When Sanlian's ex-husband passes away, she discovers he has altered his insurance policy, cutting out their son in favor of a stranger named Jay. Outraged, Sanlian decides that she and her son will confront Jay, but Jay proves equal to her scheme. However, when her son unexpectedly moves in with Jay, she is forced to reassess her relationship with them both.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Dear Ex.

Dear Ex Cast

Roy Chiu

Roy Chiu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dear Ex

Ying-Xuan Hsieh

Ying-Xuan Hsieh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dear Ex

Spark Chen

Spark Chen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dear Ex

Joseph Huang

Joseph Huang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dear Ex

Fang Wan

Fang Wan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dear Ex

Ai-Lun Kao

Ai-Lun Kao headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dear Ex

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:07 2nd September 2019