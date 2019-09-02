* × Change Settings

Rabid

IFI Horrorthon Release Date

Thursday 19th September 2019
new Rabid poster
Directed by:

Jen Soska and Sylvia Soska

Written by:

John Serge, Jen Soska and Sylvia Soska

Produced by:

Jaye Gazeley, Owen Kelly, Paul Lalonde, Jen Soska, Sylvia Soska, John Vidette and Michael Walker

Starring:

Laura Vandervoort, Stephen McHattie, Greg Bryk, Stephen Huszar, Hanneke Talbot and Benjamin Hollingsworth

Genres:

Horror, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

What happens when you realize that to achieve your dreams you have to live a nightmare? Rose is a quiet, demure, unassuming woman in her looks and actions. Her dream is to become a famous designer in the fashion world, but a terrible accident leaves Rose scarred beyond recognition. She seeks out a radical untested stem cell treatment. The treatment is nothing short of a miracle and wallflower Rose turns into the belle of the ball. It all seems to good to be true. She is now everything she wanted to be. But everything in life comes at a price and this new found perfect life is no exception.

Reviews

