Ishq My Religion

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 30th August 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2019-February 2020
?
new Ishq My Religion poster
Contains moderate violence and occasional bloody moments. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 14 cinemas on Friday 30th August 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 5th September 2019.

Directed by:

Gurdeep Dhillon

Written by:

Pankaj Bhatti and Gurdeep Dhillon

Produced by:

Gurdeep Dhillon and Rana Gill

Starring:

Simrrann Sabharwal, Bobby Dhillon, Alexa Graves, Jatinder Singh Grewal, Shane Martin and Zoe Ricard

Genres:

Adventure, Romance

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 11 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Ishq My Religion Cast

Last update was at 06:58 29th August 2019