K-12

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 5th September 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2019-March 2020
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Melanie Martinez

Written by:

Melanie Martinez

Produced by:

Kim Stuckwisch and Gergely Varga

Starring:

Melanie Martinez, Emma Harvey, Zión Moreno, Megan Gage, Zinnett Hendrix and Jesy McKinney

Genres:

Fantasy, Horror, Musical

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In this eerily enchanting musical film by Melanie Martinez, Cry Baby, a strong and sensitive girl, is sent off to a disturbing sleepaway school that's hidden underneath a grandiose façade. Luckily, she has a sweet and unapologetic best friend who sticks up for her when she gets bullied by the other students whose brains are under control by the Principal and his wicked staff. With the help of the magical friends they meet along the way, as well as an Angelic Spirit Guide, they are able to gain the strength they need to fight off the school's belligerent patriarchal conditioning.

