Rattlesnakes

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 31st August 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2019-February 2020
?
new Rattlesnakes poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Saturday 31st August 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Julius Amedume

Written by:

Julius Amedume and Graham Farrow

Produced by:

Jimmy Jean-Louis and Inbal-Rotem Sagiv

Starring:

Jimmy Jean-Louis, Jack Coleman, Kathleen McClellan, Jay Acovone, Christian Oliver and Rya Kihlstedt

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Based on Graham Farrow's acclaimed stage-play Rattlesnakes, award-winning writer/director Julius Amedume's Neo Noir psychological thriller, tells the story of Robert McQueen. McQueen's typical day takes a turn for the worst when he's ambushed by three masked men, who accuse him of sleeping with their wives. He pleads his innocence, but what he does reveal will not only change all of their lives forever - but will it be enough to save his? Written by Julius Amedume.

Reviews

