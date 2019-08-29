Based on Graham Farrow's acclaimed stage-play Rattlesnakes, award-winning writer/director Julius Amedume's Neo Noir psychological thriller, tells the story of Robert McQueen. McQueen's typical day takes a turn for the worst when he's ambushed by three masked men, who accuse him of sleeping with their wives. He pleads his innocence, but what he does reveal will not only change all of their lives forever - but will it be enough to save his? Written by Julius Amedume.
Unknown
Unknown
5' 11¼" (1.81 m)
Rattlesnakes
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Rattlesnakes
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Rattlesnakes
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Rattlesnakes
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Rattlesnakes
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Rattlesnakes