Taste of Hope

Unrated

Open City Documentary Festival Release Date

Thursday 5th September 2019
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Laura Coppens

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Is there a viable alternative for commerce to that offered by capitalism? Taste of Hope offers one possibility in the form of a tea factory in France owned by a workers' collective.

After spending years struggling to gain control from Unilever, they now face a new challenge as their idealism clashes with the harsh realities of the market.

An elegantly crafted observational film, Laura Coppens' attentive anthropological feature guides us through the factory floor into general assemblies and out into the supermarket, as the collective try to reconcile their utopian vision of communal existence with the ever present stress of the bottom line.

