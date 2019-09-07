* × Change Settings

Railway Men As-Sekka

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 8th September 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2019-March 2020
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Erige Sehiri

Written by:

Erige Sehiri

Produced by:

Palmyre Badinier

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 12 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

On a road trip, Ahmed a train conductor is torn between his loyalty to the old Tunisian railway company and his personal aspirations, while Fitati, his colleague, chooses to become a whistleblower on train accidents.

