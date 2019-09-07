* × Change Settings

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 10th September 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2019-March 2020
?
new Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 10th September 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Alex Gibney

Written by:

Alex Gibney, Bethany McLean and Peter Elkind

Produced by:

Alison Ellwood, Alex Gibney, Jason Kliot and Susan Motamed

Starring:

John Beard, Tim Belden, Barbara Boxer, George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Barbara Bush and George Bush

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, History

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Enron dives from the seventh largest US company to bankruptcy in less than a year in this tale told chronologically. The emphasis is on human drama, from suicide to 20,000 people sacked: the personalities of Ken Lay (with Falwellesque rectitude), Jeff Skilling (he of big ideas), Lou Pai (gone with $250 M), and Andy Fastow (the dark prince) dominate. Along the way, we watch Enron game California's deregulated electricity market, get a free pass from Arthur Andersen (which okays the dubious mark-to-market accounting), use greed to manipulate banks and brokerages (Merrill Lynch fires the analyst who questions Enron's rise), and hear from both Presidents Bush what great guys these are.

Reviews

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room Cast

John Beard

John Beard headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Tim Belden

Tim Belden headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Barbara Boxer

Barbara Boxer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

George W. Bush

George W. Bush headshot

Date of Birth:

6 July 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Dick Cheney

Dick Cheney headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton headshot

Date of Birth:

19 August 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Ronald Reagan

Ronald Reagan headshot

Date of Birth:

6 February 1911

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Meeting GorbachevEnron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger headshot

Date of Birth:

30 July 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Terminator: Dark FateThe Game ChangersEnron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Barbara Bush

Barbara Bush headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

George Bush

George Bush headshot

Date of Birth:

12 June 1924

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Last update was at 09:19 7th September 2019