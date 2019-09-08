* × Change Settings

The Wedding Vestuves

3.9 / 32 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 8th September 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2019-March 2020
new The Wedding poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Vygantas Bachmackij

Written by:

Vygantas Bachmackis and Matas Vildzius

Produced by:

Stasys Baltakis and Rokas Petrauskas

Starring:

Dovile Kundrotaite, Dziugas Gvozdinskas, Vytautas Kaniusonis, Dainora Tautaviciute, Rytis Saladzius and Laurynas Jurgelis

Genre:

Romance

Language:

Lithuanian

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Laura, the bride, is at the point of escaping her own wedding party when she's stopped by her dad, Oskaras, a corrupt politician, who wants his sophisticated and exquisite daughter to marry a small town man Edgaras in order to fix his damaged reputation. Oskaras hires Giedrius as the wedding's emcee, who is later criticized by PR specialist Darius. Two older gentlemen, following primitive wedding traditions, begin chasing down Giedrius to hang him for his lies. The groom's younger brother Pasha, and Laura's younger sister Goda later begin falling in love themselves. As time passes, the bride and groom begin to realize that they might have overestimated just how well they really know each other - there's lots of decision making that needs to be done.

Reviews

The Wedding Cast

Dovile Kundrotaite

Dziugas Gvozdinskas

Vytautas Kaniusonis

Dainora Tautaviciute

Rytis Saladzius

Laurynas Jurgelis

Last update was at 13:23 8th September 2019