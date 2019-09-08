About to give birth to her own child, Naomi Kawase turns her camera back on to her adoptive mother and great-aunt in this riveting examination of family, motherhood and the female body.
An intensely intimate and candid film, Birth/Mother captures images of her great-aunt's ageing body while Kawase reflects on her own journey to becoming a mother.
The film offers a more complex portrayal of the relationship between the two women than Kawase's earlier shorts, but the connection between them remains undeniable.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Birth/Mother
30 May 1969
Unknown
Unknown
Birth/Mother
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Birth/Mother