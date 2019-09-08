* × Change Settings

Birth/Mother Tarachime

Open City Documentary Festival Release Date

Monday 9th September 2019
Directed by:

Naomi Kawase

Starring:

Uno Kawase, Naomi Kawase and Mitsuki Kawase

Genres:

Documentary, Short

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

About to give birth to her own child, Naomi Kawase turns her camera back on to her adoptive mother and great-aunt in this riveting examination of family, motherhood and the female body.

An intensely intimate and candid film, Birth/Mother captures images of her great-aunt's ageing body while Kawase reflects on her own journey to becoming a mother.

The film offers a more complex portrayal of the relationship between the two women than Kawase's earlier shorts, but the connection between them remains undeniable.

Birth/Mother Cast

Uno Kawase

Naomi Kawase

Date of Birth:

30 May 1969

Mitsuki Kawase

