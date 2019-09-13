* × Change Settings

The Climbers

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 2nd October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2020
?
new The Climbers poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Directed by:

Daniel Lee

Written by:

Ai Lai and Daniel Lee

Produced by:

Zhonglun Ren and Hark Tsui

Starring:

Jing Wu, Ziyi Zhang, Boran Jing, Yi Zhang, Ge Hu and Jackie Chan

Genres:

Adventure, Drama

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

May 1960. Mount Everest, the second step under the cliff. The four members of the China Everest Climbing Commando are attacking the most difficult and most difficult "second step". This is their fifth assault. The first four failures have cost them too much physical strength -..finally, the wind and snow stop the gap.

Reviews

The Climbers Cast

Jing Wu

Jing Wu headshot

Date of Birth:

3 April 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Climbers

Ziyi Zhang

Ziyi Zhang headshot

Date of Birth:

9 February 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The ClimbersGodzilla vs. KongThe Cloverfield Paradox

Boran Jing

Boran Jing headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Climbers

Yi Zhang

Yi Zhang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Eight HundredThe Climbers

Ge Hu

Ge Hu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Climbers

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan headshot

Date of Birth:

7 April 1954

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Climbers

Last update was at 06:40 13th September 2019