May 1960. Mount Everest, the second step under the cliff. The four members of the China Everest Climbing Commando are attacking the most difficult and most difficult "second step". This is their fifth assault. The first four failures have cost them too much physical strength -..finally, the wind and snow stop the gap.
3 April 1974
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
The Climbers
9 February 1979
Unknown
5' 5" (1.65 m)
The ClimbersGodzilla vs. KongThe Cloverfield Paradox
Unknown
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
The Climbers
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Eight HundredThe Climbers
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Climbers
7 April 1954
Unknown
5' 8½" (1.74 m)
The Climbers