Gods of Molenbeek Aatos ja Amine

IFI Documentary Festival Release Date

Saturday 21st September 2019
Directed by:

Reetta Huhtanen

Written by:

Reetta Huhtanen

Produced by:

Iris Pakulla, Hanne Phlypo, Alex Tondowski and Hannu-Pekka Vitikainen

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 13 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The district of Molenbeek-Saint-Jean in Brussels has become world-famous as a center of jihadism, but for six-year-old Aatos and his friend Amine, it is a familiar home. Here, they listen to spiders, discover black holes, and fight about what is going to steer a flying carpet. Together they search for the answers to life's big questions. But the brutality of the adult world makes itself known when terrorists detonate a bomb in the neighborhood. Aaatos envies Amine's Muslim faith and looks for his own gods, although his classmate Flo questions him; she is strongly convinced that anyone who believes in God is completely nuts. Gods of Molenbeek is a wonderful portrayal of childhood friendship, inquiry and the creation of meaning in a chaotic time.

