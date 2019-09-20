* × Change Settings

Still Human Lun lok yan

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 24th September 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2020
Directed by:

Oliver Siu Kuen Chan

Written by:

Oliver Siu Kuen Chan

Starring:

Anthony Chau-Sang Wong, Crisel Consunji, Sam Lee, Cecilia Yip, Himmy Ting-Him Wong and Fruit Chan

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Cantonese

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A paralyzed and hopeless Hong Kong man meets his new Filipino domestic worker who has put her dream on hold and came to the city to earn a living. These two strangers live under the same roof through different seasons, and as they learn more about each other, they also learn more about themselves. Together, they learn about how to face the different seasons of life.

Still Human Cast

