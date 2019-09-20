* × Change Settings

Inventing Tomorrow

Take One Action Film Festival Release Date

Friday 27th September 2019
Directed by:

Laura Nix

Produced by:

Diane Becker, Beth McNamara, Melanie Miller and Laura Nix

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Meet passionate teenage innovators from around the globe who are creating cutting-edge solutions to confront the world's environmental threats - found right in their own backyards - while navigating the doubts and insecurities that mark adolescence. Take a journey with these inspiring teens as they prepare their projects for the largest convening of high school scientists in the world, the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), a program of the Society for Science and the Public.

