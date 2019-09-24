* × Change Settings

The Laundromat

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 27th September 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2020
?
new The Laundromat poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 25 cinemas on Friday 27th September 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 3rd October 2019.

Directed by:

Steven Soderbergh

Written by:

Jake Bernstein and Scott Z. Burns

Produced by:

Scott Z. Burns, Lawrence Grey, Gregory Jacobs, Steven Soderbergh and Michael Sugar

Starring:

Alex Pettyfer, Gary Oldman, Meryl Streep, Sharon Stone, Melissa Rauch, David Schwimmer, Antonio Banderas, Robert Patrick and Will Forte

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When her idyllic vacation takes an unthinkable turn, Ellen Martin begins investigating a fake insurance policy, only to find herself down a rabbit hole of questionable dealings that can be linked to a Panama City law firm and its vested interest in helping the world's wealthiest citizens amass larger fortunes. Founding partners Jürgen Mossack and Ramón Fonseca are experts in the seductive ways shell companies and offshore accounts help the rich and powerful prosper. They are about to show us that Ellen's predicament only hints at the tax evasion, bribery and other illicit absurdities that the super wealthy indulge in to support the world's corrupt financial system. Zipping through a kaleidoscope of detours in China, Mexico, Africa and the Caribbean en route to 2016's Panama Papers publication - where journalists leaked the secret, encrypted documents of Mossack Fonseca's high-profile patrons - The Laundromat's ensemble.

Reviews

The Laundromat Cast

Alex Pettyfer

Alex Pettyfer headshot

Date of Birth:

10 April 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¼" (1.81 m)

Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman headshot

Date of Birth:

21 March 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep headshot

Date of Birth:

22 June 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone headshot

Date of Birth:

10 March 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Melissa Rauch

Melissa Rauch headshot

Date of Birth:

23 June 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

4' 11" (1.5 m)

David Schwimmer

David Schwimmer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Antonio Banderas

Antonio Banderas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Robert Patrick

Robert Patrick headshot

Date of Birth:

5 November 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Will Forte

Will Forte headshot

Date of Birth:

17 June 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:06 24th September 2019