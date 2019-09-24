* × Change Settings

70 Big Ones 70 Binladens

London Spanish Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 28th September 2019
Directed by:

Koldo Serra

Written by:

Javier Echániz, Juan Antonio Gil Bengoa and Asier Guerricaechebarría

Produced by:

Carolina Bang, Álex de la Iglesia, Nahikari Ipiña and Koldo Serra

Starring:

Emma Suárez, Nathalie Poza, Hugo Silva, Daniel Pérez Prada, Bárbara Goenaga and Fernando Albizu

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

2015. Raquel Crespo is woman from Bilbao (Basque Country, north to Spain) desperate to recover his little daughter Alba. Having to pay a bribery of 35,000 EUR (42,000 $) to a corrupt social services who works in child custody, Raquel goes to a bank named Nortcaja in the neighborhood of Santutxu to talk with the bank manager Elías for obtaining the money, offering her parents' house as endorsement in exchange for opening an bank account and finally get the 35,000 EUR loan. Accepting the terms, Elías talks with the bank teller Cristina to make the operation but seconds before to end it, two felonious named Jonan and Lola appear in the bank to make a robbery. Closing the bank, Jonan and Lola retain as hostages to Elías, Cristina, Raquel, young girls Iratxe and the Russian Daryna, Mikel the technical computer and Gregorio the bank guard. Hoping that the robbery be easy and obtaining a loot of 400,000 EUR (485,000 $), things complicate from the beginning: Toñín, a corrupt cop working as.

