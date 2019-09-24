This heartfelt story charts singer-songwriter Mic Christopher's humble beginnings busking on the streets of Dublin, his rise to rock star, the near fatal accident that nearly left him millimeters from death, through to his final year where he lead an entire generation of Irish musicians onto fame, success and new artistic highs. Told through the eyes of those whose lives he touched. This epic story of extraordinary music and friendship will both touch and inspire.
Unknown
Unknown
5' 3" (1.6 m)
Heyday: The Mic Christopher StoryA Bump Along the Way
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Heyday: The Mic Christopher Story
Unknown
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
Heyday: The Mic Christopher Story
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Military WivesHeyday: The Mic Christopher Story
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Heyday: The Mic Christopher Story
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Heyday: The Mic Christopher Story
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Heyday: The Mic Christopher Story