* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Heyday: The Mic Christopher Story

IFI Documentary Festival Release Date

Saturday 28th September 2019
new Heyday: The Mic Christopher Story poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At IFI Documentary Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Alan Leonard

Written by:

Níall Carver and Alan Leonard

Produced by:

Níall Carver, Fiona Graham and Alan Leonard

Starring:

Bronagh Gallagher, Lisa Hannigan, Glen Hansard, Sharon Horgan, Josh Ritter, Mike Scott and Ronán Ó'Snodaigh

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 41 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This heartfelt story charts singer-songwriter Mic Christopher's humble beginnings busking on the streets of Dublin, his rise to rock star, the near fatal accident that nearly left him millimeters from death, through to his final year where he lead an entire generation of Irish musicians onto fame, success and new artistic highs. Told through the eyes of those whose lives he touched. This epic story of extraordinary music and friendship will both touch and inspire.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Heyday: The Mic Christopher Story.

Heyday: The Mic Christopher Story Cast

Bronagh Gallagher

Bronagh Gallagher headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Heyday: The Mic Christopher StoryA Bump Along the Way

Lisa Hannigan

Lisa Hannigan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Heyday: The Mic Christopher Story

Glen Hansard

Glen Hansard headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Heyday: The Mic Christopher Story

Sharon Horgan

Sharon Horgan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Military WivesHeyday: The Mic Christopher Story

Josh Ritter

Josh Ritter headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Heyday: The Mic Christopher Story

Mike Scott

Mike Scott headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Heyday: The Mic Christopher Story

Ronán Ó'Snodaigh

Ronán Ó'Snodaigh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Heyday: The Mic Christopher Story

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:06 24th September 2019