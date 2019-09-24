* × Change Settings

Jezebel

American Black Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 28th September 2019
Directed by:

Numa Perrier

Written by:

Numa Perrier

Produced by:

Frances Ampah, Dennis Dortch, Dwayne Dugger, Winter Dunn, Victoria Hamilton, Numa Perrier and Camila Vargas

Starring:

Tiffany Tenille, Numa Perrier, Brett Gelman, Stephen Barrington, Bobby Field and Rockwelle Dortch

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

In the last days of her mother's life, 19 year old Tiffany crashes with five family members in a Las Vegas studio apartment. In order to make ends meet, her older sister, a phone sex operator, introduces her to the world of internet fetish cam girls. Tiffany becomes popular as the only "live black model" at the new adult site and soon becomes too close to one of her frequent callers. Dynamics shift in the sister relationship as each woman explores and exploits their sexuality, using their created fantasy worlds as an escape from the realities of their challenging real life circumstances. This bizarre coming of age story depicts sisterhood in a most unusual way.

Jezebel Cast

Tiffany Tenille

Tiffany Tenille headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jezebel

Numa Perrier

Numa Perrier headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jezebel

Brett Gelman

Brett Gelman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jezebel

Stephen Barrington

Stephen Barrington headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jezebel

Bobby Field

Bobby Field headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jezebel

Rockwelle Dortch

Rockwelle Dortch headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jezebel

