Valmiki Gaddalakonda Ganesh

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 27th September 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2020
Directed by:

Harish Shankar

Written by:

Mithun Chaitanya, Harish Shankar, Madhu Srinivas and Karthik Subbaraj

Produced by:

Gopichand Achanta and Ram Achanta

Starring:

Varun Tej, Atharvaa Murali, Mirnalini Ravi, Pooja Hegde, Ananth and Annapoorna

Genres:

Action, Thriller

Language:

Telugu

Runtime:

2 hours 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An aspiring filmmaker seeks to make a film on a gangster as his first venture. In his research, he comes across a ruthless gangster Ganesh and manages to get close to him. However, things are not as simple as they seem and the filmmaker is caught in the chaos of finishing his film and seeing the other side of the gangster's life. Will he be able to finish his film.

