An aspiring filmmaker seeks to make a film on a gangster as his first venture. In his research, he comes across a ruthless gangster Ganesh and manages to get close to him. However, things are not as simple as they seem and the filmmaker is caught in the chaos of finishing his film and seeing the other side of the gangster's life. Will he be able to finish his film.
Unknown
Unknown
6' 3" (1.91 m)
Valmiki
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Valmiki
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Valmiki
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Valmiki
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Valmiki
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Valmiki