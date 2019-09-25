* × Change Settings

Citizen Europe

IFI Documentary Festival Release Date

Saturday 28th September 2019
Directed by:

Angeliki Aristomenopoulou and Andreas Apostolidis

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This engaging compendium follows five young students as they embark on their transformative Erasmus journeys leaving the comfort of their homes (in France, Germany, Poland, Bulgaria and Ethiopia), overcoming their fears and adapting to new cultures (in Lithuania, Finland, Greece and Ireland). Set against the current European crisis, fueled by unprecedented youth unemployment and fears about the refugee situation, it offers a bird's-eye view of a continent in transition. The film contrasts the experiences of these young people with those of the first Erasmians in the 1980s and '90s who consider how the programme helped define them as citizens of Europe.

