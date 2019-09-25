Citizen Europe

Movie Synopsis:

This engaging compendium follows five young students as they embark on their transformative Erasmus journeys leaving the comfort of their homes (in France, Germany, Poland, Bulgaria and Ethiopia), overcoming their fears and adapting to new cultures (in Lithuania, Finland, Greece and Ireland). Set against the current European crisis, fueled by unprecedented youth unemployment and fears about the refugee situation, it offers a bird's-eye view of a continent in transition. The film contrasts the experiences of these young people with those of the first Erasmians in the 1980s and '90s who consider how the programme helped define them as citizens of Europe.