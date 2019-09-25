* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

If Not Now, When?

American Black Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 29th September 2019
new If Not Now, When? poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At American Black Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Meagan Good and Tamara LaSeon Bass

Written by:

Tamara LaSeon Bass

Produced by:

Meagan Good, Tamara LaSeon Bass, Sway, Rizi Timane, Datari Turner and Joyce Washington

Starring:

Joelle Ashley, Erik Aude, Shamicka Benn, Jon Chaffin, Mekia Cox and Li Eubanks

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on If Not Now, When?.

If Not Now, When? Cast

Joelle Ashley

Joelle Ashley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

If Not Now, When?

Erik Aude

Erik Aude headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

If Not Now, When?

Shamicka Benn

Shamicka Benn headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

If Not Now, When?

Jon Chaffin

Jon Chaffin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

If Not Now, When?

Mekia Cox

Mekia Cox headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

If Not Now, When?

Li Eubanks

Li Eubanks headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

If Not Now, When?

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:48 25th September 2019