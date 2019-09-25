* × Change Settings

Journey to the Edge

IFI Documentary Festival Release Date

Sunday 29th September 2019
new Journey to the Edge poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete
Directed by:

Peter Kelly

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Every four years, an elite group of sailors endeavour to sail single-handed, non-stop in a circumnavigation of the planet, through the most unpredictable and perilous conditions imaginable. They are the competitors in the Vendee Globe Race - one of the most arduous, challenging and dangerous events in sport. These sailors know the real adversaries are the waves and the weather, the ice and isolation. The 2016 race had an Irish skipper competing for the first time, as Galway businessman Enda O'Coineen sailed the Kilcullen Voyager into the history books. But this grand solo voyage did not go according to plan.

Reviews

Recommendations

Last update was at 06:48 25th September 2019